DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 8.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 99,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,500,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $707.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

