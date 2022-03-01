Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of Draper Esprit stock remained flat at $$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Draper Esprit Company Profile (Get Rating)
