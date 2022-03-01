Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock remained flat at $$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Draper Esprit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.