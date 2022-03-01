DTRT Health Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 1st

DTRT Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 1st. DTRT Health Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTRTU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

