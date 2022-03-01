Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DLTH opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Duluth by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Duluth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Duluth by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

