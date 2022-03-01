Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

