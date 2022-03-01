Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.340-$1.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA remained flat at $$20.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.