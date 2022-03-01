Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.56. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a market cap of $551.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

