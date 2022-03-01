Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 462,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 329,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

