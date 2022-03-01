Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

