Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911,658 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.27.

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

