Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911,658 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.27.
EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.
The company has a market cap of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
