Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 119,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

