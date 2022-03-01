Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 187,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,093. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

