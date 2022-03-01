Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

