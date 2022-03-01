Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

