Exeedme Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.62 or 0.06586481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.75 or 0.99786504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.