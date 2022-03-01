Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($61.80) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.04) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FURCF stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

