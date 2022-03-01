Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

