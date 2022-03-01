Financial Comparison: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% CyberArk Software -16.69% -9.01% -3.98%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 CyberArk Software 0 2 14 0 2.88

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $186.35, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and CyberArk Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.16 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.75 CyberArk Software $502.92 million 13.22 -$83.95 million ($2.12) -80.25

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Qumu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

