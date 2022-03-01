Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) dropped 16.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 35,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 6,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

