First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,601. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

