First Horizon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
