First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. 7,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

