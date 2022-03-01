Fluity Price Hits $0.0052 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Fluity has a market capitalization of $216,831.99 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,752,906 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

