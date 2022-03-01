Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.76

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.76 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 91518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDYPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.44) to £169 ($226.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,690.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

