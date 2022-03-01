Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Forterra by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forterra by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 74,267 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Forterra by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

