Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 383,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,012. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Forterra has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 157,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Forterra by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Forterra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

