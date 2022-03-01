Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.77. Fosterville South Exploration has a one year low of 0.49 and a one year high of 1.50.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
