Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The company traded as low as $110.44 and last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 4183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

