Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of FMS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 605,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

