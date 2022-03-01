Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.