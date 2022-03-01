Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.62 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

