Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,979,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

