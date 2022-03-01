Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 5,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

