Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

XLSR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.