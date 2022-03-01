Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BST stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

