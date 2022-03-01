Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 84,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

