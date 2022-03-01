Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 419,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,909,557. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

