Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 103236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$177.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

