Gary Morrison Sells 114,055 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

HSW stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.40 ($0.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,333. The company has a market cap of £84.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Hostelworld Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.68.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

