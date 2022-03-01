Gary Morrison Sells 114,055 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

HSW stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.40 ($0.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,333. The company has a market cap of £84.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Hostelworld Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.68.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hostelworld Group (Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

