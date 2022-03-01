George Bickerstaff Sells 25,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 817,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,932. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

