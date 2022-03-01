Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Getinge stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

