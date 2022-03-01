Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.20 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

