Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIP. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.65. 18,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.40 million and a PE ratio of -52.42. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.