Greif (GEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Greif has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.850-$6.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.85-6.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. Greif has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

