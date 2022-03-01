GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 2,014,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

