Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.60 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$183.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.31.

About Haivision Systems (Get Rating)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.