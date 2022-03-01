Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.61 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $302.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $303.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $432.54 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $440.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 820,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.