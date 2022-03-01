Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89.
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
