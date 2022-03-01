Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

