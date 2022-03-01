Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.