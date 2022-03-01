Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.