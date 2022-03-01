Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head to Head Review

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.31 $1.91 billion N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.11 $22.52 million $3.40 7.57

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Chartered and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 1 3 0 2.40 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

